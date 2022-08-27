Contests
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries

MSP State Trooper car
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital with non-life threatening injures after the Ford Expedition rolled on Highway 34 in Becker County. MSP stated the roadway was wet.

34-year-old Jayson Robert Annette was taken to the hospital and it is unknown at this time if he was wearing a seatbelt.

