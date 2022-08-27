FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.

D’Vyne is 5′4″ with reddish-brown hair and was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie (pictured) and dark blue distressed jeans.

Anyone with information about D’Vyne’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

