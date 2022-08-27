Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building.

Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2 Play Discovery Center” in Fargo more than a decade ago.

“We have five kids now. They’ve always been there for us,” Zeltinger says. “When I wanted to move to more of a full-time job to advance my career in leadership, Anna opened her doors.”

It will be at least three weeks before she can take her kids back.

“The impact on us will really be taking turns picking them up from school and staying home with them for the rest of the day,” Zeltinger adds.

A heater leak from the business next door dumped 14 inches of water into the daycare. The owner, Anna Matcha, opened the place in 2006 and says it feels like her life’s work washed away.

She’s even more concerned about the 30 kids who count on her.

“Honestly, sheer panic was my initial reaction because I have two very young kids,” Jennifer Gjestvang says. “Then I remembered, it’s not happening to me. Its’ a byproduct of what is happening to somebody else.”

Gjestvang started bringing her two little ones to the daycare after Zeltinger talked so highly about it. The two are making do without childcare for now.

“My heart was broken for Anna,” Zeltinger says. “She’s been through so much this year.”

COVID, plus the unexpected loss of her daughter who helped with the business and now being out of work. It’s been one thing after another. However, Matcha is staying positive saying, this is just a chance to do it up bigger and better.

“It’s nice to have someone you can trust,” Gjestvang says. “As much as you’re like, ‘What am I going to do for daycare?’ It is worth it to wait it out.”

Matcha rents the building. She says her landlord is working on replacing the carpeting, but says the cost to replace her ruined furniture and toys falls on her.

If you’d like to help the daycare, here’s a link to the GoFundMe.

