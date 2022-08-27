Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Early morning head-on crash leaves one man dead in Richland County

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 47-year-old man died after a head-on collision on Highway 13 in Richland County Saturday morning. NDHP stated that two 19-year-olds in another car were taken to a Sanford hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

The report shows the 19-year-olds were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash while the 47-year-old was.

Near mile marker 374 at 2:15 a.m., the two cars collided, and crews declared the 47-year-old dead at the scene of the crash. NDHP is investigating the crash, and there could be potential charges for the 19-year-old driver.

Names of those involved in the incident will be released on Sunday.

NDHP was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Barney Fire Dept., Wyndmere Fire Dept., Wyndmere Ambulance and Breck Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
Eric Vedbratten
Man charged for sexually abusing child for several years
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
Daycare
Daycare temporarily closed due to flooding