Early morning head-on crash leaves one man dead in Richland County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 47-year-old man died after a head-on collision on Highway 13 in Richland County Saturday morning. NDHP stated that two 19-year-olds in another car were taken to a Sanford hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

The report shows the 19-year-olds were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash while the 47-year-old was.

Near mile marker 374 at 2:15 a.m., the two cars collided, and crews declared the 47-year-old dead at the scene of the crash. NDHP is investigating the crash, and there could be potential charges for the 19-year-old driver.

Names of those involved in the incident will be released on Sunday.

NDHP was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Barney Fire Dept., Wyndmere Fire Dept., Wyndmere Ambulance and Breck Ambulance.

