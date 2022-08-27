Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Amirae Driver
UPDATE: Missing ND toddler found safe
Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff, shots fired

Latest News

Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
Daycare
Daycare temporarily closed due to flooding