35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.

A pickup pulling a trailer swerved to avoid her, although she sideswiped the trailer and then went head-on into the bus. The bus overturned onto its right side and came to rest in the intersection of ND200 and 1st Ave NW.

The woman was killed.

The bus driver and the nine children on board, ages 10-12, were taken the the hospital for observation. The children sustained minor injuries. The names of the adults will be released Saturday. ND 200 was closed between mile marker 220 and 223 for approximately 5 hours.

