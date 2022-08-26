Contests
Woman arrested on drug charges following search

Krista Bergeron
Krista Bergeron(Marshall County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren.

During the search authorities found drugs and paraphernalia.

Bergeron was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of drugs.

