Woman arrested on drug charges following search

WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren.

During the search authorities found drugs and paraphernalia.

Bergeron was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of drugs.

