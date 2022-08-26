SUV rolls after colliding with tractor

Contests
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
BADOURA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car rolled in a ditch after colliding with a tractor in Hubbard County AT 11:58am on Friday. A police report says a Honda CR-V was traveling approaching the tractor traveling the same direction on the shoulder of Highway 64. When the CR-V passed the tractor, the tractor came out into traffic and struck the CR-V. Both vehicles went into the northbound ditch. The CR-V rolled multiple times.

The driver of the CR-V, 59 year old Gina Kathleen Labernik of Bemidji, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor, 78 year old Melvin Lyle Hemerick of Akeley, did not receive medical treatment.

