Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley.

The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in.

“Someone could get hurt or killed,” Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnick says. “We need to get rid of them or have them fixed up so they can be used again.”

Ouradnick says when the owner passed away, a New Jersey mortgage company took it over and squatters moved in.

“The house was in very bad shape. We got a chance to take a look at the exterior and the interior,” he says. “We got a lot of the junk and stuff cleaned up on the outside.”

Neighbors say they’ve been calling the city for years, and are thankful something is finally being done. One woman tells Valley News Live she didn’t feel comfortable letting her kids go outside because there were drug needles in the yard.

Another neighbor tells Valley News Live she didn’t want to invite people over because she felt embarrassed.

However, the city says there are more out there like it. They add neighbors with concerns should give them a call and they will investigate.

“The ultimate goal is to keep it and work with people on it,” Ouradnick says. “If it’s in such disrepair that people don’t want to do anything or aren’t taking action, then we do have to take them down.”

Last year, the city took down four homes. They are looking into four more right now.

Once alerted to the problem, they inspect it to see if it’s dangerous. They give owners 30 days to do something about it before taking matters into their own hands, but even that can be tough.

“That’s one of our biggest challenges is actually getting into some of these houses,” Ouradnick adds. “People own it and they don’t want us in there. Or if we can’t get a hold of anybody.”

The city says they are willing to work with owners and will often give them more time, but they must be making progress because these homes aren’t just an eye sore, but a major safety concern.

If the city demolishes the building, the owners get to keep the lot, but will be responsible for the cost. City leaders add there is help out there for home owners. Some banks offer a “rehab program,” where owners can apply for a low interest loan.

