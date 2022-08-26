Contests
MSUM Hall of Fame Coach celebrates 100th birthday

Larry Macleod celebrates 100th birthday.
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They were lined up down a hallway at Touchmark in south Fargo Friday morning. Family, friends and former colleagues were anxiously awaiting their turn to wish Larry MacLeod a happy birthday. It’s not just any birthday as Larry is becoming a centurion. Among many accomplishments in life, Larry is a member of the MSU coach’s hall of fame. Well wishers were patiently awaiting their chance to tell Larry what impact he has had on their life. Valley News Teams Mike Morken will have more on this story Friday night on Valley News Live at six.

