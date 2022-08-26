Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes.

It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.

With the legislation passed in Minnesota all schools in the state had to be seizure smart by the start of this school year. Moorhead schools have been seizure smart for the last 7 years.

“it was an easy thing for us to roll out,” said Moorhead’s Health Services supervisor, Erika Yoney. “We saw the need in our students. We want our staff to feel comfortable. We want our families to know we’re doing our very best to keep them safe.”

It’s a nice peace of mind from students to families to even former teachers.

One Moorhead man, Bjorn Solberg recounted his personal experience at school. “I happened to be substitute teaching one day and a student ended up having a seizure. And me as a substitute teacher didn’t quite know what to do. It’s a scary thing, it takes a couple second to register what’s going on. If you don’t know what to do then you’re going to continue in that unknown shock phase.”

Luckily for students and staff the legislation was passed in Minnesota in June of 2021 after the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota helped brought the change on the floor and state-wide

Yoney added, “If our families know that our staff are well educated and have this really high-quality research-based program that the epilepsy foundation puts out, then they feel comfortable that they’ve got really good knowledge to take care of their child. We really really care about all kids and we want to make sure we have as much in place to make school a positive and safe place for every kid as we can, and this is an example. We are very proud.”

