Man charged for sexually abusing child for several years

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing serious criminal sexual conduct charges after authorities say he abused a child for several years.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says Eric Vedbratten sexually abused a child for four years. He was arrested on August 13 and taken to jail.

Vedbratten was eventually charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and faces up to 30 years in prison. He’s held on $25,000 bond.

