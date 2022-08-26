Contests
Man charged for sexually abusing child for several years

Eric Vedbratten
Eric Vedbratten(Marshall County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing serious criminal sexual conduct charges after authorities say he abused a child for several years.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says Eric Vedbratten sexually abused a child for four years. He was arrested on August 13 and taken to jail.

Vedbratten was eventually charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and faces up to 30 years in prison. He’s held on $25,000 bond.

