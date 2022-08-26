GFPD asking for help finding missing pregnant woman

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta.

Quinta is from Cameroon and is 8.5 months pregnant.

She was last seen at around 8 pm last night leaving her apartment.

Her friends say she has never left like this before.

Quinta’s phone is off, so police are unable to track it.

They say it was last pinged near Viking Elementary.

It’s reported she only has her phone and house keys with her.

Quinta may be on foot or have been given a ride.

If you see her or know where she is, please contact GFPD at 701-787-8000.

