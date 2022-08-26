Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

GFPD asking for help finding missing pregnant woman

Quinta is from Cameroon and is 8.5 months pregnant.
Mbel Kwain Quinta
Mbel Kwain Quinta(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta.

Quinta is from Cameroon and is 8.5 months pregnant.

She was last seen at around 8 pm last night leaving her apartment.

Her friends say she has never left like this before.

Quinta’s phone is off, so police are unable to track it.

They say it was last pinged near Viking Elementary.

It’s reported she only has her phone and house keys with her.

Quinta may be on foot or have been given a ride.

If you see her or know where she is, please contact GFPD at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Amirae Driver
UPDATE: Missing ND toddler found safe
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search

Latest News

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
“The world needs more Carissas.”: Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom
5:00 PM News August 26 - Part 1
5:00 PM News August 26 - Part 1
5:00 PM Weather August 26
5:00 PM Weather August 26
Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom
News - Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom