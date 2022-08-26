Former Bismarck photography studio owner files for bankruptcy

Contests
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jack Glasser, the owner of a Bismarck photography studio that abruptly closed leaving customers without refunds or photos last October, has filed for bankruptcy.

On August 14, Glasser filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Dakota. He said he owes creditors more than $4 million, mostly due to lawsuits, but only has $20,000 in personal assets and no income.

Glasser and his photography business Glasser Images have been embroiled in legal disputes since the closure. Customers, contractors, PayJunction (a company that provided services to the studio), and ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley have filed lawsuits against Glasser.

Filing for bankruptcy is a fresh start, but not a “get out of jail free card.” Glasser would still be obligated to repay some debts. But the bankruptcy case could pause pending civil cases.

In the meantime, the lawsuit brought by the state remains open. Glasser’s attorney says, however, that the closure was a business failure, not intentional fraud. He said Glasser has been working to provide client photographs to past customers.

Glasser is set to go to trial on September 25.

