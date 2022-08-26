Ellendale Fire Department receives grant for new truck

ELLENDALE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Ellendale Fire Department is receiving a new fire pumper truck thanks to a grant from the USDA. This Rural Development investment of $316,500, will be used to purchase the truck for the Fire Protection District which serves 2,154 residents in Ellendale and the surrounding area.

It will replace their existing fire pumper truck which is over 25 years old and has reached the end of its useful life. The new truck will be equipped with all the new and updated technical and safety features to better serve the area.

