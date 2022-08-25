Contests
WWII veteran in Fargo honored for service with flag ceremony

Vernie Otterson is a WWII veteran.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 96-year-old World War II veteran in Fargo was honored today for his service with a flag presentation, led by North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. Vernie Otterson was honored for his service, surrounded by his community at Eventide.

In September 1944 out in Normandy, France, Otterson had injuries to his arms, legs and forehead after a landmine went off near him. The combat medic refused treatment and instead dressed his own wounds. Otterson is still waiting to be awarded the purple heart.

”Something remarkable about a hero that was injured in battle, fixes himself up and doesn’t bother or even think about, gee I wonder if I can get a purple heart out of this. Instead thinks about, gee what’s the next thing I need to do to defend my country.” said Cramer.

Otterson told his dad many years ago that he was going to volunteer for the Army, following in his father’s footsteps who was a veteran from World War I.

”So I volunteered to go in and I’m glad I did, I wanted to help serve my country.” said Otterson.

They are still fighting to get Otterson awarded the purple heart.

