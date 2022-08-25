Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Toddler missing in ND, believed to be in danger

Amirae Driver
Amirae Driver(Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAREE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 3-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger with her father.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services says Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken on Wednesday, August 24 and their direction of travel is unknown.

Amirae is described as about 3′ tall, 40 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes (pictures above).

Authorities say her father is likely driving a 2014 white Chrysler Town & Country van with ND plates 983-BBG.

Officials also say Johnson is likely in a high emotional state and the child’s health and safety is a major concern.

If you see the child, Johnson, or the van in question, call 911 and do not approach them.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Holte inspecting the fake necklace
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Essentia Health looking for volunteers

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation – August 25
NDT - Daily Motivation – August 25
NDT - High School Parent Launch Party - August 25
NDT - High School Parent Launch Party - August 25
Carissa Odegaard with her five children posted on the GoFundMe fundraiser for her funeral...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
NDT - Trending Styles and DIY Hair Tips - August 25
NDT - Trending Styles and DIY Hair Tips - August 25