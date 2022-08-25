Toddler missing in ND, believed to be in danger

MANDAREE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 3-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger with her father.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services says Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken on Wednesday, August 24 and their direction of travel is unknown.

Amirae is described as about 3′ tall, 40 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes (pictures above).

Authorities say her father is likely driving a 2014 white Chrysler Town & Country van with ND plates 983-BBG.

Officials also say Johnson is likely in a high emotional state and the child’s health and safety is a major concern.

If you see the child, Johnson, or the van in question, call 911 and do not approach them.

