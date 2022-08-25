Rollover crash sends six to hospital in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six people, including four children, were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police say around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 they were called to the intersection of Gateway Dr. and N. 51st. St.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a vehicle rolled on its hood.

The crash report says a vehicle, driving by Sydney Maier of Grand Forks, was heading east on Gateway Dr. Another vehicle, driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks, was traveling west on Gateway Dr. A third vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Gateway and 51st St.

The report says Garcia didn’t yield when making a left turn onto 51st St, hitting Maier in her vehicle, causing Garcia’s vehicle to roll.

Garcia was taken to the hospital along with the five other passengers, including four children. The report says none of the children were wearing seatbelts and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

