Man arrested following standoff, shots fired

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he prompted a standoff, locking down a northside neighborhood.

Fargo Police say around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, they were called to the 1000 block of 35th St. N. for someone experiencing a mental health emergency.

When authorities arrived, they say the man barricaded himself in a hotel room and fired shots. That prompted a lockdown in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N.

After a few hours of negotiating, the man left his room and was arrested. He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No other information about the standoff is being released at this time.

