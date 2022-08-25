Contests
Man arrested following standoff, shots fired

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he prompted a standoff, locking down a northside neighborhood.

Fargo Police say around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, they were called to the 1000 block of 35th St. N. for someone experiencing a mental health emergency.

When authorities arrived, they say the man barricaded himself in a hotel room and fired shots. That prompted a lockdown in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N.

After a few hours of negotiating, the man left his room and was arrested. He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No other information about the standoff is being released at this time.

