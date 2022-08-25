Locals react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is canceling up to $20,000 in federal student loans.

It’s a move designed to give borrowers some breathing room, as the cost of living continues to rise.

Roughly 45 million Americans have student loans.

“My campaign for president, I made a commitment. I made it clear that I would provide student debt relief,” said Biden.

Borrowers making less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples could qualify for having $10,000 of federal student loans forgiven.

Those who received pell grants could have $20,000 of it canceled.

“Nearly 45% can have their student debt fully canceled. That’s 20 million people who can start getting on with their lives,” Biden said.

Some people are excited about the proposal.

“It makes me happy. I would like things to continue in that direction. I think education is something that everyone should be able to afford,” said Ruby Penner, a student loan borrower.

The cost of attending a four-year public or private college or university has tripled over the last two decades.

Undergraduate students typically graduate with nearly $25,000 of debt, according to the Department of Education.

Some say Biden’s plan for relief may not be enough for many borrowers.

“It’s a first step if anything, but more is required,” Penner said.

There is also opposition.

“It’s a terrible idea,” said Scott Thompson. “It’s out of control.”

Some say the proposed plan gives those with student loans an escape from responsibility.

“If you get out of school and you are making 125,000 a year, you are not working on a hard time,” Thompson said. “You don’t need a new car, you don’t need to buy a house. you need to pay your loan and start being responsible.

Some also say this plan could have long-term effects on government debt.

President BidenJanuary also says the pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended one final time until January.

His proposal also provides more flexibility for people to repay their loans.

