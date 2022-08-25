Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields.

Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas.

They say to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff, volunteers must:

· Commit to a regular weekly four-hour shift.

· Submit to a background check.

· Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

· Be vaccinated against the seasonal flu between October and March.

· Be willing to wear a mask and any other PPE during their shift.

Essentia leaders say volunteer opportunities are usually popular with students, seeking experience, but they’ve been much harder to find since the pandemic started.

You can learn more about the opportunities on their website: https://www.essentiahealth.org/patients-visitors/volunteer/

