UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday.

According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport on the light rail around 9 p.m. with a woman who airport police describe as a “person in crisis.”

Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child.

No children matching the child’s description had been reported missing or abducted.

The Minnesota DPA is thanking everyone who shared the alert and helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives.

