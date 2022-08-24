Contests
Trailer loaded with hay bales destroyed in fire near Horace

(Source: WIFR)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer loaded with hay bales was destroyed after a fire started Tuesday evening near Horace.

Authorities say the flatbed trailer was being hauled by a pickup from Wild Rice to Glyndon.

During the trip, the trailer and hay bales caught on fire.

The pickup driver was able to unhook the trailer from the vehicle before the flames were able to spread.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but both the trailer and hay bales were deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

