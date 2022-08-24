Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Should you get the COVID-19 booster now or wait for the new vaccine? We asked the experts

The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the fall. The new booster will be specifically tailored to target the Omicron variants that are dominant in the U.S. right now, known as BA.4 and BA.5.
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just a few short weeks separate the public from a new covid vaccine formula aimed to target the Omicron subvariants Ba.4 and Ba.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. And that has local experts suggesting if you haven’t already received your booster, but are ready to get it, it’s ok to wait just a bit longer.

“Previously we didn’t have a timeline on these so we had been recommending as soon as you’re eligible for your booster, get it right away. Now with numbers going down slightly, I think it’s reasonable to wait another couple weeks,” Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal said.

Nagpal says he expects the new boosters will roll out shortly after Labor Day once approved by the FDA.

“I don’t expect a delay,” he said.

Officials say Ba.5 accounts for nearly 90 percent of new covid cases in the U.S., which Nagpal says he expects to continue.

“At least for the next couple months. And then, who knows if it’s a new omicron variant or a completely different variant,” he said.

He says while people continue to get sick with covid, hospitalization numbers remain low in North Dakota thanks to vaccines and new medications. Nagpal adds unlike the last two years, he says he’s more optimistic about infection rates staying steady heading into a new school year.

Experts say a more detailed timeline for the new boosters will be released in the coming weeks, and add you are able to get your flu shot *and* you covid shot at the same time.

Currently, only adults ages 50 and up, as well as the immunocompromised, are eligible for a second booster four months after receiving their first.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
GFK
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
Five Below
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
St. Michael man sentenced in deadly crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
5:00 PM News August 24 - Part 1
5:00 PM News August 24 - Part 1
5:00 PM Weather August 24
5:00 PM Weather August 24
5:00 PM News August 24 - Part 2
5:00 PM News August 24 - Part 2