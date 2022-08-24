NDSU students react to University President’s response to hateful speech

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU president Dr. David Cook is condemning recent comments made by a group called the “North Dakota Young Republicans.

“It has come to my attention that some members of our community made comments on a private social media site that were homophobic and hateful,” he said.

Dr. Cook addressed students Tuesday through a video message expressing support for the LGBTQ+ community following the release of the derogatory comments made in a private messaging group.

Some students say they are proud of the president for taking a stand.

“I was very happy that he was really addressing the issue and not letting it slide over,” said Claire Schmitt, an NDSU senior.

Freshmen Anavay Fortier added, “Really reassuring, just that I go to a school that supports the LGBTQ+ community.”

They also say those hateful comments could be taking away from the school’s mission of being inclusive, but they say keeping the conversation of equity going is necessary.

“I definitely think addressing them is keeping them relevant and this is becoming more of a push to provide that equality that should have already been there,” said Schmitt.

While there is a difference of opinions regarding the LGBTQ+ community, some students say the acceptance of everyone’s individual beliefs is important.

“They have a right to their opinion,” Schmitt said. ”Whether its right or wrong, I wish they would validate our opinions as well and treat us as equals.”

President Cook leaves students with this message as he encourages everyone to have respect for each other.

“I urge you to support one another, listen, learn from one another and make the NDSU community a better place for everyone.”

