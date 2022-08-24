Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families

Dustin Lende
Dustin Lende(Barnes County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.

A bit later, staff at a Valley City hotel called authorities to say a man was in the lobby ‘acting strange.’ That man turned out to be Lende, and Barnes County deputies went to chat with him.

When deputies arrived, Lende got aggressive and authorities say he attacked one deputy and made terroristic threats against other deputies’ families.

Lende was then arrested for assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and terrorizing. He’s held on a $5,000 cash bond.

The deputy assaulted in the case has minor injuries and is expected back at work soon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
GFK
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
Five Below
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

Latest News

Fargo School Board
Fargo School Board reads Pledge of Allegiance once again at last night's meeting
NDT - Folkways Night Bazaar - August 24
NDT - Folkways Night Bazaar - August 24
NDT - Western Bank - August 24
NDT - $10 DIY Wednesday - August 24
NDT - Back to School Eye Exams - August 24
NDT - Back to School Eye Exams - August 24