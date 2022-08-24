Contests
Gov. Burgum and others announce “flat tax” income tax reform proposal

Plan would eliminate income tax for many people in North Dakota
Governor Doug Burgum (file picture)
Governor Doug Burgum (file picture)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, and state Republican leaders have announced a new state income tax reform proposal.

The plan would “effectively eliminate” the state’s income tax for singles who make less than $54,725 per year and married couples who make less than $95,600 combined.

Those with higher incomes would pay a 1.5% flat tax, down from 2.04% to 2.9%, under the current law.

Organizers say this plan would save taxpayers about $250 million dollars per year. No word on how they plan to make up that income, for the state, or what they would plan to cut.

This is just a proposal. They plan to officially introduce the legislation when the Assembly meets again, in January.

