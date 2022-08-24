Fargo man sentenced for ghost guns, importing silencers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is going to prison after authorities say he had several illegal weapons and imported weapon parts from China.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for North Dakota says 31-year-old Matthew Kraft of Fargo is sentenced to 30 months in prison plus three years of supervised released and a $400 fine.

Court documents say officials intercepted a package sent from China to Kraft in Fargo that contained a gun silencer. Then in June of 2021 authorities searched Kraft’s home and found several weapons, including short-barreled rifles, ghost guns and over 20 gun silencers.

Authorities say most of the weapons were illegally imported from China.

“It is extremely dangerous to have unregulated firearms, such as ghost guns, circulating throughout the community,” says Special Agent in Charge of HSI St. Paul Jamie Holt. “It’s not just the unregistered weapons themselves that present an obvious danger, but the criminal networks who are profiting from the sale of these illegal arms.”

Kraft was charged and convicted for possession of firearms by a convicted felon, receipt or possession of firearms made in violation of National Firearms Act, receipt of possession of unregistered firearms, and illegal importation of firearms.

Several agencies worked this case including Customs and Border Protections, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Cass County Sheriff’s office and Fargo Police.

