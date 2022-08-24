Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Chopped walnut pouches recalled for containing the wrong kind of nuts

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted....
Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for Great Value Walnuts for mislabeling issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the nuts.

The FDA said there have not been any reports of illness or death associated with this recall so far.

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.

The nuts were sold at Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Anyone who bought the mislabeled pouches can return them to the store for a full refund or throw them away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
GFK
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
Five Below
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

Latest News

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case; president remains negative
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine