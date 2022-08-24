Back to School: Posting on social media

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a time that parents, teachers and even some kids look forward to, the start of the school year.

Many parents will document the start of the school year by taking back to school pictures of their kids. But in all the excitement and documentation, what information is safe to post online of your kids?

With their child’s safety as the top priority for every parent, what should be avoided?

Sergeant Cristie Jacobsen, the FPD Community Engagement Supervisor stated, “you’re biggest priority is to not spotlight where you live your home address. Their cute faces and their back to school clothes and backpacks are fine. We would just caution against having your house number or your home address displayed in any way.”

Online safety is something today’s parents have had to learn with, as it’s an issue generations before never had to worry about it.

Barb Orner, who’s grandkids are in school said, “I watched my own kids raise their children and I see they have social media. With all that’s out there now and the predators, it’s just too easy to get to these kids.”

John Skalicky, a parent with kids out of school, added, “when I was a kid there were no cell phones or social media. There are more ways that you could potentially expose your kids to a bad situation. I think it’s definitely more stressful for parents right now.”

When it comes to posting of your kids or by your kids on social media, some recommended monitoring, limiting, or leaving their kids off their pages altogether.

Crystal Liddycoat, who’s child is just about to start the year, stated, “I don’t post them to social media. Our pictures are mostly for our own family yearbooks in our house. Social media is a really dangerous thing these days, so especially with minors, I highly encourage parents to think twice before they post pictures of their kids to social media,” said.

John Skalicky advised to have some boundaries and to not necessarily constrict them and say no you can’t have it.

“I didn’t have Facebook. I don’t think I had a Facebook until after high school. Snapchat and everything, I didn’t have everything until way later,” added John’s daughter, Amber Skalicky.

Barb concluded, “I think they should monitor accounts at a very consistent basis.”

One thing the police and all parents agreed on, was changing your settings to private, so that only people you add can see your posts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.