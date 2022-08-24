Another Cooler Day Thursday with More Sunshine

REGIONALLY TONIGHT: It’s been a cooler day regionally after several days in the upper 70s and 80s. Peaks today have been in the 70s. Clouds will be gradually decreasing into this evening as high pressure starts to filter in. Winds drop to light and variable for most by morning. Along with clear skies, expect areas of fog to develop yet again! The best areas for fog development will in the northwest (near and west of Devils Lake) and in central MN.

THURSDAY: Temperatures as we start the day will be near seasonal in the 50s for most. Expect clear skies in the morning along with areas of fog north and west. Into the afternoon, temperatures warm into the mid 70s. The main difference from Wednesday is that we will see plenty more sunshine across the entire region under the influence of high pressure. Clouds then increase overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday morning starts off cooler than we have been for a while! 40s and 50s are likely in the morning with this coolest temperatures north, especially where skies are clearest the longest before clouds build in. Most of Friday will be cloudier and warmer as temps warm in the 70s and 80s. Late in the day there is a chance of a few showers and storms, though nothing too organized. Some of those continue into Saturday morning. Not all will see rain. Temps to begin the day Saturday will be in the 60s and we will warm up to the mid to upper 70s to the low to mid 80s. Conditions will be breezy again Sunday with a warming south wind and warm temps in the 60s right away in the morning and highs in the low to mid 80s. Some may see upper 80s south! A cold front moves through late and may bring a shower or two, but we won’t see the temperature changes until Monday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday will be a touch cooler behind the cold front with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and low 80s. A comfortable start to the work week! Tuesday morning lows again fall into the 50s to near 60. High pressure builds back in and brings us mostly sunny skies across North Dakota and Minnesota. Daytime highs will be mild with upper 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold front moves through for Wednesday - mainly across Minnesota and the far northern RRV. Despite this, expect mostly sunny skies. However, temperatures will be cooler. Most will be in the 70s but it will be coolest in northern MN.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Low: 56. High: 75.

FRIDAY: Cool morning. Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer afternoon. Few showers late. Low: 50. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms early. Partly cloudy. South wind. Low: 64. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Warmer south wind. A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 64. High: 85.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Wind shift NW. Low: 63. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny under high pressure. Low: 59. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Cooler. Low: 58. High: 76.

