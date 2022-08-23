Street performers no longer need permit for use of amplified sound

Contests
(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The excessive noise downtown has also been a hot topic recently.

There are some new changes to the city ordinance.

Permits are no longer required for street performers, but amplified sound is limited between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. including on weekends.

Those who don’t follow the rule could face a $100 fine.

The discussion of the ordinance sparked debate about pushcart owners, but city leaders say this amendment does not apply to push cart owners unless they use amplified sound while operating downtown.

