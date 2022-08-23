Starlink satellites visible again Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Videos and photos have streamed in to our gallery of perfectly lined-up series of lights moving across the night sky since this weekend. Each one is a satellite associated with SpaceX’s Starlink program. A total of 53 were launched Friday as part of a series of launches for the program that aims to bring broadband internet to the entire globe with more than 3000 satellites in the constellation. The satellites are still brightly visible for another night. And here’s when you can see them them:

According the the website findstarlink.com, the line of satellites will appear over Fargo at 8:57 this evening just after twilight and will trek across the night sky for four minutes. Start by looking northwest, and watch as the most recently launched Starlink satellites travel to the southeast.

The next Starlink group is scheduled to launch this Saturday, August 27th.

