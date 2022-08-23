Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.

A group of officers, deputies and troopers—working with K-9 units from each agency—took part in the downtown patrol, which resulted in three arrests, seven citations and three more reports. There were also 35 traffic warnings issued and 28 other officer interactions with members of the public.

FPD working in real-time with the CCSO and NDHP strengthened the partnership between agencies and also helped to quickly resolve interagency questions that came up such as capacity at the Cass County Jail.

Throughout the night, officers spoke with workers, business owners and patrons in the area to learn about their thoughts and concerns. They say FPD aims to continue its efforts in this collaborative patrol presence of downtown Fargo.

