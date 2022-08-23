Rain and Storm Chances Tonight

TONIGHT: A cold front will be passing through the region later tonight bringing increasing clouds, cooler temps, and the chance of rain and thunderstorms. Widespread strong/severe is not expected, though Devils Lake through Langdon could see an isolated severe storm or two capable of producing 1″ hail and wind gusts 50-60 mph. Storms will continue to track south and east overnight but lose some of their strength. Smaller hail and brief gusty winds still a possibility. By morning, there will be some lingering shower activity as well as areas of patchy dense fog developing. The best area for fog development again looks to be north.

WEDNESDAY- THURSDAY: A few showers linger into the morning hours on Wednesday as the cold front continues to slide southeast. Once the rain clears on Wednesday, we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler temps. Expect warmer temps in the upper 70s to near 80 south and east ahead of the front, and cooler upper 60s to near 70 northwest. There may be some redeveloping showers and rumbles later in the day south and into Lakes Country, though coverage is looking to be limited. Thursday will be very similar in regards to temperatures as we start the day in the 50s for most and warm into the mid 70s. Temps will be cooler north and west. Clouds increase late Thursday and into Friday morning.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday will be cloudier and slightly warmer temps in the 70s and 80s as a warm front approaches. We will see most of the impacts of the warm front on Saturday. We will see scattered showers on Saturday evening into the nighttime hours with thunderstorms possible as well. Temps to begin the day will be in the 60s and we will warm up to the mid to upper 70s to the low to mid 80s. The rain pushes east of the Red River for Sunday. Conditions will be breezy with a warming south wind and warm temps in the 60s right away in the morning and highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front moves through during the day but we won’t see the temperature changes until Monday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday will be a touch cooler behind the cold front with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and low 80s. A comfortable start to the work week! Tuesday morning lows again fall into the 50s to near 60. High pressure takes over and brings us mostly sunny skies across North Dakota and Minnesota. Daytime highs will be mild with upper 70s to low 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. PM spotty shower or thunder. Low: 65. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and just below seasonally average highs. Increasing clouds late. Low: 56. High: 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Low: 55. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms late. South wind. Low: 64. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Rain shifts east. Warmer south wind. Low: 64. High: 85.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Wind shift NW. Low: 60. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny under high pressure. Low: 59. High: 80.

