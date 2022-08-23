Police and SWAT standoff in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A SWAT standoff in south Fargo has one man detained following a high-risk search warrant.

Police say they went to an apartment building in the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S. around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

Authorities say a perimeter was set up around the building and multiple people of interest in the investigation were inside.

Officers say one man was detained and police are still working the case.

