New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam.

“We have basketball, we have 8 batting cages, ping pong, golf simulators, air hockey, foosball, table hockey, billiards!” PlayIT! General Manager Chris Arthur said.

The 35,000 square foot facility has taken over what used to be Hornbacher’s grocery store at 2767 32nd Ave. S. in Grand Forks. And with few family-friendly activity spots in town, parents say they’re happy to welcome a place like PlayIT!

“I’m very excited. I have three older kids and it’s fun to see they’re getting something new in town because there’s not a lot of options here right now,” Rachel McGauvran, a local mom of five said.

“It’s awesome!” one of McGauvran’s sons, 9-year-old Logan said.

“The community needed it. If you can’t get out and do something fun, you’re just going to sit and home and sit on your phone. I think something like this will get kids out and to get them active,” Arthur said.

Arthur says on top of being a place to hopefully host several different league games and tournaments for both young and old, he says PlayIT! is also aiming to work with local schools to keep kids on the move and encourage them to try something new.

“It’s guaranteed fun!” Arthur said.

He adds cosmic skate and game nights are also in the works for later this year to help provide a safe and fun place for kids and teens to hang out, stay busy and stay out of trouble.

Parents are applauding that mission and say they hope more businesses take a page out of PlayIT’s book.

Arthur says this week, PlayIT! is offering free open-use of most of the facility with half off prices on batting cages and golf simulators. For more information on the facility, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.