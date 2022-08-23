NDSU President condemns racist & homophobic messages from ND Young Republicans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU’s new President Dr. David Cook sent a campus wide email early this afternoon with a video where he condemned hateful, bigoted messages reported from a group chat among members of North Dakota Young Republicans.

NDYR is a professional arm of the North Dakota Republican Party that has four operation chapters in each corner of the state.

President Cook said he “aims to reaffirm that NDSU values a community that is inclusive and collegial” in his address of the exposed messages, and that the comments are not reflective of NDSU’s values.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.