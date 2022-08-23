Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into fawn

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man went to Sanford Hospital Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. It happened just before 3 PM on US Hwy 71 at 210th St. State Patrol says Ronald Alan Noon, of Wadena, was driving his Yamaha motorcycle southbound when a fawn came out of the ditch and they collided. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

