Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mayor Tim Mahoney has tested positive for COVID-19.

A city spokesperson says Mahoney tested positive late Friday and experienced strong symptoms.

Mayor Mahoney says he had a fever with a sore throat.

He also says he is taking an antiviral medication and is doing fine.

Mayor Mahoney continues to engage in city work and operations through phone and virtual meetings.

