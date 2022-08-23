Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man with outstanding warrants eludes police

Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th street and 9th Avenue South.
(wcax)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning.

Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault.

That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers.

Police then set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and 9th Avenue South.

They searched the area with K9′s, but were not able to find him.

Warrants include failure to appear, reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Allen
Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks
Power outage in Fargo
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign
Patrolmen helped family deal with vehicle troubles
NDHP trooper & Stustman County Sheriff deputy assists family with vehicle trouble
Motorcycle crash
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

Latest News

Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
Police still searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
GFK
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub