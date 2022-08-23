Man with outstanding warrants eludes police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning.

Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault.

That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers.

Police then set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and 9th Avenue South.

They searched the area with K9′s, but were not able to find him.

Warrants include failure to appear, reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and theft.

