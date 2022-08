FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a local hotel in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue S., early Monday morning, after a man was found unresponsive in a hot tub.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died.

Authorities say it is believed the man died of natural causes.

