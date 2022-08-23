Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights

GFK
GFK(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is closed to commercial flights until September 2.

On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of crews working into the night on the runway intersection. They say the crews working are 24-hour shifts in order to get the work done as quickly as possible.

Ryan Riesinger, Executive Director of the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority, tells us the closure is required to complete reconstruction of the intersection of two runways. When the intersection is under construction, there is not a long enough portion of runway remaining for larger aircraft. He says the construction was in consultation with the airlines and UND Aerospace.

He says there were many factors that were considered as part of determining the preferred closure period, including seasonal weather (late August is historically a drier weather period and we attempted to avoid going much into September); UND Aerospace’s semester schedule and temporary slowdown period at the very beginning of the fall semester was preferred; and the FAA grant schedule, as the project is dependent on available FAA funding and is $10 million.  In addition, Riesinger says late August and the month of September are historically the lowest passenger travel period of the year, and the intersection work is the only phase of construction over 7 years that will result in a closure for all large aircraft.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Allen
Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks
Power outage in Fargo
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign
Patrolmen helped family deal with vehicle troubles
NDHP trooper & Stustman County Sheriff deputy assists family with vehicle trouble
Motorcycle crash
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

Latest News

Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
Police still searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub