Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity.

Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has seen an alarming spike of a long time scam, fake gold.

The first story begins with a man approached by another man in a vehicle that says he didn’t have money for gas to drive to Chicago. He then asked for a tank of gas and when the man agreed he also offered him his jewelry for extra cash. He bought some for a couple hundred dollars, but when he had them checked at a local jewelry store, he found that despite the 18 karat stamp, the jewelry was fake.

Another man, Gayle Holte, recounted his run-in with the scammers on a nearly identical scenario.

“He rolled down the window and said, sir I need some help. I just said basically you’re not going to get me to buy anything like that. They dropped the act and they were gone in minutes.”

The victims all reported running into the scammers in locations such as gas stations and Walmart’s anywhere from Harwood to Fargo to Dilworth.

But while Holte was able to avoid the trap, others weren’t so fortunate.

Jeff from A Cutting Edge Jewelry recounted another customer who was scammed on his anniversary.

“So they said we’ll give you this great big gold chain too. So he was thinking, ‘aw I’ll get something nice for my wife.’ So he went a got them a thousand dollars...cash. And he brought it in thinking, ‘oh I hope I did something good.’ He was trying to be a good Samaritan and in the process, he got ripped off.”

While you might feel obliged to help the sight of a struggling family looking for a helping hand, this running scam is a good reminder that some hands are only looking for a fistful of cash.

“Don’t give anybody anything if they’re trying to sell you anything at all in a parking lot. There’s better places to go with your money,” advises Holte.

Jeff added, “you need to say no, I can’t do this and you might even say, ‘dude you were on the news.’ Call the police department immediately and get them out there. Because they need to be caught .”

Min Dak Gold and Silver also tells Valley News Live that they’ve seen this scam all summer-long and have seen as many as 5 to 10 people a week coming in with this fake jewelry.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.