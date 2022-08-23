Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday.

The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.

Before lunch, seniors can listen to music and participate in a themed word search. After, there will be BINGO and a live performance by the FM Square Dancers.

Registration for this event is closed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.