Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident

FPD is looking for these 3 individuals.
FPD is looking for these 3 individuals.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

