Fargo artist painting across the metro and state lines

Starling's Fargo (left) and Sioux Falls (right) murals (Courtesy: Lauren Starling - Starling...
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One artist from Fargo is spreading her art first across the metro and now across multiple states.

Lauren Starling started her art in 2017 and has done work for businesses from Fargo, to Minneapolis, to Sioux Falls where she just completed a painting of the entire first level of Mario. She is one of the artists behind the Fargo’s own “Mario Wall” which is downtown, in the alley by the Pickled Parrot.

Starling says that one of her favorite parts of art is people’s excitement while she works on the murals. Starling says she’s also grateful that she started her passion in Fargo.

”Fargo’s popping. It’s a great place to get started and I’m finding the more that it expands, the more that there’s opportunities, so I don’t even want to go anywhere else.”

Starling’s work continues to take her across states but she continues to take work locally in the valley.

