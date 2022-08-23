Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – A reported incident Monday night prompted Eden Prairie Center to go on lockdown.
Eden Prairie police posted an update to Twitter saying the area is secured. One adult male was found dead at the scene.
A large police presence was also observed outside. Eden Prairie police is expected to give more updates.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
