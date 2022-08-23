Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – A reported incident Monday night prompted Eden Prairie Center to go on lockdown.

Eden Prairie police posted an update to Twitter saying the area is secured. One adult male was found dead at the scene.

Eden Prairie Police were called to Scheels in Eden Prairie Center at approximately 7:25 p.m. on the report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered one deceased adult male. The area has been secured. There is no danger to the public. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/VqdvxyCxde — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) August 23, 2022

A large police presence was also observed outside. Eden Prairie police is expected to give more updates.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.