Crunch Fitness is coming to Fargo!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crunch Fitness confirmed it will be coming to Fargo and moving into the old Toys “R” Us building at 4603 13th Ave. S, and the renovation is said to cost $5 million with $1 million in state of the art equipment.

We’re told there’s not a tentative opening date yet, but construction begins next week.

At Crunch Fitness, you can expect to see a fusion of fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional tanning area with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, boxing, Kids Crunch, HydroMassage beds, and high-end tanning. Members can also seek assistance reaching their goals through the staff of personal trainers.

“Apart from, boxing studio, kids crunch babysitting, ride studio, HIITZONE, Olympic Platforms, Tanning, HydroMassage and so many other amenities starting at $9.99/mo, Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program,” says Crunch Fitness’ Hiba Abduljawad.

They say Crunch Fitness is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. There are options to meet many goals and budgets.

Memberships are starting at $9.99/mo and they will have month to month memberships available.

" Our Group fitness program is AN EXPERIENCE SECOND TO NONE!! It is unlike any other! With over 50 classes a week, some formats include but not limited to – Belly, Butt and Thighs Bootcamp, Barre Bootcamp, BodyWeb with TRX®, Tread N’ Shred, Yoga Body Sculpt, Pound®, and Zumba®. We will have over 50 classes per week, the class schedule will be posted on the website when we open-you can however take a look at a sample schedule on our website! CrunchFargo.com,” says Abduljawad.

