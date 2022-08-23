City of Fargo, Roers enter agreement to build Newman Project townhomes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seven townhomes are set to be built in the Roosevelt neighborhood as part of the Newman Project spearheaded by Roers.

This new agreement comes following ongoing legal discussions between the city and Roers.

The city found Roers found in default of the original 2019 agreement after the townhomes weren’t built by December 31, 2021.

Jim Roers, the company’s president, said there were unavoidable delays due to supply chain shortages, which contributed to the townhomes not being built by the agreed timeframe.

Under the new terms, Roers has committed to completing the construction by May 2023.

If Roers fails to complete the construction by the deadline, the company could be fined $300 a day for each unfinished townhome.

That is a maximum of $2,100 per day.

Any penalties will be reduced from the Tax Increment Note.

The new agreement has also stricken liability from unavoidable delays.

Instead, a Force Majeure Clause was added, which excepts any party from being liable or in breach of the agreement in the event of weather disasters, war, or government law.

The construction of the townhomes is expected to cost more than $2.1 million.

